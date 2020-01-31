LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed outside a strip club in Van Nuys in the early morning hours Friday and the suspect remains at large.
Several gunshots were reported at 2:47 a.m. in the 15800 block of Stagg Street, near the Red Tie Gentlemen’s Club, Los Angeles police report.
Odfficers arrived to find a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene and was not immeiately identified.
According to police, the incident began with an argument between the victim and the male suspect. The suspect then opened fire on the victim with a handgun and fled in a dark-colored sedan with two other men.
“Our primary suspect then retrieved a handgun and shot our victim multiple times,” LAPD Capt. Paul Espinosa told reporters. “After shooting the victim, our victim went down and he died of his injuries.”
The club was open and had patrons inside at the time of the shooting, police disclosed.
Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect descriptions. There was no immediate word of a motive or if the shooting was caught on surveillance cameras.