BURBANK (CBSLA) – A felony suspect who lead officers on a high-speed chase that traversed several neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley Friday morning and lasted more than an hour appeared to have escaped in the area of the Sherman Oaks Galleria.
Los Angeles police report that the chase began at around 9:30 a.m. with a black Mercedes sedan at North Glenoaks Boulevard and Cabrini Drive.
The chase then wound its way into nearby Northridge and then Reseda. The male suspect then jumped onto the southbound 101 Freeway in Encino.
He then transitioned onto the northbound 101 Freeway, then the 405 Freeway, before exiting onto surface streets in Sherman Oaks.
Just after 10:45 a.m., Sky2 lost sight of the vehicle in the area of the Sherman Oaks Galleria, located at 15301 Ventura Blvd.
Police had helicopters circling the Galleria and officers were searching cars as they came in and out of the Galleria parking lot.