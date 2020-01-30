LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A meteor was spotted breaking up across Southern California’s night skies, and social media lit up with reported sightings.

Video shows the fireball breaking up as it entered the atmosphere.

Meteor over Los Angeles, taken in the Mission Hills/San Fernando Valley area of LA. I got the last 13 seconds of at least a 20 second shooting star #meteor #LAmeteor #LosAngeles #LA #ShootingStar pic.twitter.com/DFeK3psOlE — Stan Moroncini (@StanMoroncini) January 30, 2020

My boyfriend caught this video of the meteor shower in california and wanted me to post it!! ☄️ #meteor #SanDiego pic.twitter.com/muBQ8p10rz — kimmy (@renfriiiii) January 30, 2020

Saw the most crazy meteor I’ve ever seen!! It blew into pieces and burned up in the atmosphere!! Oh My Lanta that was SO COOL!!!!! And I caught the end on camera!!#meteor pic.twitter.com/BERSmFJcVI — Summer C (@summerrabel) January 30, 2020

There were some who linked the celestial sight to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

i’m sorry but a meteor breaking up in the skies over LA three days after kobe passed???? after everything else?????? excuse me pic.twitter.com/tweFxT298l — Ken Rosenthot (@dogderthots) January 30, 2020

For Angelenos who pride themselves on not getting star struck, the light show was a marvel.

My husband and I are watching Star Wars and out of the corner of my eye, outside our window, I saw a meteor soaring across the sky…Chunks of burning rocks zooming downward toward the ground which faded to black!🔥 🤯 Anyone else in L.A. just see that?! — Marie Digby (@mariedigby) January 30, 2020

A decent sized meteor breaking up into smaller pieces in the atmosphere just flew across the sky. Crazy! #meteor — JWT (@JohnTrammell) January 30, 2020