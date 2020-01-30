CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, Meteor, Meteor Sighting, Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A meteor was spotted breaking up across Southern California’s night skies, and social media lit up with reported sightings.

Video shows the fireball breaking up as it entered the atmosphere.

There were some who linked the celestial sight to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

For Angelenos who pride themselves on not getting star struck, the light show was a marvel.

Comments

Leave a Reply