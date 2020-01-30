LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood’s world-famous Walk of Fame could be getting a movie-star makeover.
Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday debuted an initial plan of improvements for the area including wider walkways and more outdoor dining opportunities.
O’Farrell released the concept plan for The Walk of Fame Master Plan during his annual State of Hollywood address.
The project, part of the councilman’s “HEART of Hollywood” initiative, would focus on the area of Hollywood Boulevard between Gower Street and La Brea Avenue.
“We are working to update the Walk of Fame in a balanced, holistic, cohesive way,” O’Farrell said. “As this evolves, we will keep building a sense of consensus and collaboration around various ideas. I encourage Hollywood stakeholders to view the concept plan in its entirety, provide feedback and join us throughout this process.”
More trees and lighting would be added in hopes of creating improving the pedestrian experience and enhancing business in the area.
“We are particularly aware of the need to provide a better experience along the Walk of Fame and will continue to lend our voice to this important project.”
The full concept plan is available at heartofhollywood.la where people can provide feedback.
