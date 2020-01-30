Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tempers flared Wednesday night at a debate for Los Angeles County district attorney.
The debate pitted incumbent Jackie Lacey against challengers George Gascon, the former DA of San Francisco, and former federal public defender Rachel Rossi. The candidates appeared to remain calm and civil throughout most of the debate – it was the audience lashed out angrily.
Several people in the audience were asked to leave by police after angry outbursts over Lacey’s records. One man had to be forcibly removed and nearly carried out by security guards.
As the moderators spoke over the uproar, chants of “Jackie Lacey must go” erupted as police officers tried to remove the protestors.
The election is on March 3.