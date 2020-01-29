



— A plane evacuating 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak has arrived in Southern California.

The aircraft landed Wednesday morning at March Air Reserve Base east of Los Angeles after a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska. All passengers underwent two health screenings in China and were screened twice in Anchorage before being allowed to continue on the trip.

The passengers will undergo additional screenings on Wednesday in California and be placed in temporary housing.

Up to 240 U.S. citizens, including nine children, were reported to be on the flight, which landed in Anchorage, Alaska, for a refueling stop and preliminary screening of passengers by CDC personnel about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Passengers who have a cough, fever or shortness of breath in Anchorage will be further assessed by medical experts, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Officials have not said how long they will stay there. After the plane landed, a ground crew wearing white clothing approached the airport and three buses pulled up nearby.

Preparations were initially made in Ontario to receive the flight after the airport brought in showers, bathrooms and a truck full of drinking water to a hangar that was expected to house up to 240 quarantined U.S. citizens being evacuated from China.

Ontario International Airport is designated by the federal government as the official repatriation center for California.

But in a Tuesday evening social media post, San Bernardino Supervisor Curt Hagman said the plane was being diverted to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside.

“We’re prepared for this,” Hagman said in the video. “We’re not at risk whatsoever.”

