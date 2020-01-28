LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC says no students or residents on campus have been diagnosed or are under evaluation for the novel coronavirus after a social media scare.
The university said that a social media report that claimed a student at the Lorenzo Apartments, an off-campus housing facility, had contracted the virus. That claim was wrong, USC said, and no one affiliated with the university has developed the illness.
We can confirm that there are no students or residents from the off-campus Lorenzo Apartments diagnosed or under evaluation for the 2019 novel coronavirus. Notifications occur through local public health authorities and will be communicated to the communit https://t.co/ubgoNXKfgE
— USC (@USC) January 28, 2020
Notifications about the deadly virus, which has killed more than 100 and sickened thousands in several countries, are communicated by local public health authorities, USC said.
An outbreak of novel coronavirus has prompted China to quarantine the city of Wuhan, where the virus originated in December. The virus has spread to 17 countries, with confirmed cases in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
The U.S. government on Monday evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan. They are expected to arrive at Ontario International Airport on Wednesday.