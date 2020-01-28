MOORPARK (CBSLA) — A driver wanted for speeding led CHP officers on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday.
The suspect, described as a woman in a black sedan, was originally wanted for speeding over 100 mph near Spring Road in Moorpark around 12:26 p.m., before jumping onto the 118 Freeway.
She briefly exited the freeway in the Porter Ranch area, appearing to comply with officers.
As the officers parked behind the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect fled from the scene, getting back on the freeway.
The suspect exited the freeway in Chatsworth and was weaving through traffic on the side streets.
The pursuit came to an end in an America’s Tire parking lot in Woodland Hills. Views from SKY2 showed the suspect being handcuffed and taken into custody.
What happened to the great reporter in SKY2? He made every chase interesting and informative.