LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The parents of 4-year-old Noah Cuatro have been indicted on multiple charges in connection with Noah’s death last summer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
A grand jury returned the indictment against Jose Maria Cuatro, 28, and Ursula Elaine Juarez, 26, last Thursday for one count each of murder and torture.
Cuatro also faces one count each of assault on a child causing death and sexual penetration with a child under the age of 10, while Juarez also faces one count of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death.
The couple is accused of torturing their son over a four-month period that began last April and ended with his July 5 death, according to the indictment.
RELATED: Report: Removing Noah Cuatro From Parents’ Home In May Would Have Been ‘Premature’
Both defendants have been accused of killing Noah at their Palmdale apartment.
The indictment further alleges that Cuatro sexually assaulted his son on the same date.
The grand jury charges supersede charges filed against the couple last September.
If convicted as charged, Cuatro faces a possible maximum sentence of 47 years to life in state prison and Juarez could face up to 32 years to life in prison.
Bail was recommended at $4 million for Cuatro and $3 million for Juarez.