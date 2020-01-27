



— Fans of Kobe Bryant are mourning across the Southern California and the world after his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The largest gathering for mourning fans was at the Staples Center, where the 41-year-old basketball superstar spent most of his career and had some of his most iconic moments. Thousands of fans wearing purple and gold and every variety of Kobe Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24 gathered together, even as the Grammy Awards went on inside.

“It’s like, we gotta go down there,” one fan said. “I’m gonna take that picture, and hopefully everybody will show their love and support.”

But other memorials have popped up Monday across Southern California.

A makeshift memorial has begun to grow at the downtown mural of Bryant in the 1300 block of Lebanon Street, where hundreds left hand-written tributes on Post-It notes.

The Los Angeles Lakers have also cleared a space for fans outside their training facility, but inside the security gates at 2275 E. Mariposa Ave. in El Segundo, where fans are signing a large white canvas.

A small memorial of candles and flowers has also popped up inside the barrier gates close to where Bryant’s helicopter crash. None of the nine people on board the helicopter, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, survived the crash.

“It’s a sad day that Kobe’s not here, but all these people are a testament to the greatness he’s brought to L.A.,” another fan said.

Gianna was scheduled to play an afternoon game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where the helicopter was headed Sunday. A memorial has also begun to grow outside the facility.

Fans have also left hundreds of flowers, notes, balloons and candles outside the Pelican Crest gated community where Bryant lived with his family. He leaves behind his wife Vanessa, and three more daughters, one of whom was born just last summer.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and led the team to five championships. Several Los Angeles landmarks lit up in purple and gold Sunday night in his honor.

https://twitter.com/CBSLA/status/1221612129075257344