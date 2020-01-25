Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A heads up for drivers in the Inland Empire.
The 60/91/215 interchange will be partially shut down this weekend.
It’s for the “60 Swarm” re-surfacing project to improve travel between Riverside and Chino.
The connector bridge between the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway and northbound Interstate 215, along with the bridge connecting the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway and the westbound 60, will be out of service.
The closures will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
Detours will be in place, but drivers should be prepared for long delays.