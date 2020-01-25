GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A fireworks accident at a Lunar New Year celebration injured a dozen people in Garden Grove Friday night.
Some of those fireworks launched into the crowd at a planned celebration near Westminster Avenue and Euclid Boulevard.
Eight people were hurt enough to go the hospital.
Fire crews says the large crowd made it difficult to get to the victims and underscored the need to be careful when handling fireworks.
“The fireworks that were being used here were the professional style, these were not the ones you that you would buy at your local store. They’re explosives, so obviously they need to be handled with care. Not sure what the circumstances were here, but some were discharged into the crowd, causing some injuries,” said Captain Jeff Sutherlin of the Orange County Fire Authority.