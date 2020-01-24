WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A woman is in grave condition Friday after firefighters pulled her from her burning Woodland Hills home.
Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Burbank Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday to find a one-story home engulfed in heavy smoke and heavy flames shooting through the roof.
Two family members in the front yard told firefighters a woman was trapped inside, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
The 78-year-old woman was found “lifeless” in a front room and, after she was pulled out of the home, paramedics were able to bring back a pulse, Humphrey said. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was in grave condition Thursday night.
A hard-wired smoke alarm was found in the charred home, but Humphrey said it was not immediately clear if it was functional at the time of the fire. The 59-year-old home was not equipped with any fire sprinklers, and a window near where the woman had been found had been secured with wooden dowels and metal screws, which prevented them from being opened as an emergency exit, Humphrey said.
The home was red-tagged, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.