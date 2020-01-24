Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Over 40 museums across Southern California are celebrating Free Museum Day on Saturday with free admission.
The 15th annual Museums Free-for-All Day grants museum-goers free general admission. It does not include specially ticketed exhibitions at certain museums.
“It’s a great chance to revisit old favorites or discover something new,” said Jennifer Caballero, president of SoCal Museums and marketing director for the Skirball Cultural Center. “I’m always impressed by the range of cultural offerings. From cars to Cold War artifacts to modern art, there’s something for everyone.”
Some of the museums taking part are;
- The Broad
- La Brea Tar Pits
- Descanso Gardens
- Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art (LACMA)
- MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)
- Autry Museum of the American West
- Bowers Museum
- California Science Center
- Pomona College Museum of Art
- Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust
- USC Fisher Museum of Art
- Orange County Museum of Art
- Japanese American National Museum
The offer does not include parking for those museums that charge.
For a complete listing of museums participating in the celebration, visit SoCalMuseums.org.