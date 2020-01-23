LAKE BALBOA (CBSLA) — A young boy was beaten, and two people were allegedly stabbed during an altercation near Mulholland Middle School in Lake Balboa Thursday.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 17100 block of Vanowen Street at 3:13 p.m. to reports of a person injured.
According to school police, one student pulled out scissors and confronted another group of students. The other students then beat the student with skateboards.
The student who initially pulled out the scissors, a 12 or 13-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition from injuries sustained by the beating.
During the altercation, two people were allegedly stabbed by the student with the scissors. They later arrived at local hospitals with stab wounds and in unknown condition, according to school police. They were not taken by ambulance.
Multiple people of interest are in custody, Perez said. The Los Angeles School Police Department is handling