



— A passenger who arrived at LAX Wednesday night was sent to a hospital for evaluation by authorities on alert for anyone who might be sick with coronavirus.

Los Angeles International Airport remains on alert for anyone who may have coronavirus, which has been linked to 17 deaths amid an outbreak in the Wuhan area of China. A Washington state resident who recently traveled to Wuhan is the first confirmed case in the U.S., but LAX has not seen any confirmed cases yet.

The passenger who was sent to the hospital appeared to be sick after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Mexico City before 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s not clear if the passenger originated from Mexico City, or another city.

Officials have not released whether the passenger was diagnosed.

Airports across the globe, including LAX, are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly outbreak.

Got a fever in China? You’ll know right when you get off the plane. When our @cbsnews team landed back in Beijing from Wuhan – just before all public transport was locked down there – we had our temperatures checked immediately. @CBSNews is here. @CBSThisMorning @CBSEveningNews pic.twitter.com/Lnf2trB1ra — Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) January 23, 2020

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and trouble breathing, and can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and death.