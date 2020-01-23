SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A former Jamaican police officer and two other men have been charged with murdering an Irvine man and seriously injuring another during a home invasion robbery in October.

Devon Quinland, 33, of Westminster, Andre Andrews, 34, of Hollywood, Fla., and Omar Miller, 41, of Lauderdale, Fla., have each been charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime, and one felony count of assault with a firearm.

Police say the three men are also charged with the special circumstances of murder committed during the commission of a robbery and murder committed during the commission of a burglary. Additionally, Andrew and Miller are charged with three felony enhancements for personal use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury.

Miller is a former Jamaican police officer.

All three men could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted on all charges.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, at approximately 5:45 a.m., the Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority were dispatched to a call of an injured man in a residential neighborhood in Irvine.

A man told officers that he and his roommate had been assaulted inside a home on Bayleaf Lane, according to police. Officers entered the residence on Bayleaf Lane and found a second man who was suffering several gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital and the gunshot victim, later identified as Raymond Alcala, 20, of Irvine, was pronounced dead. The second victim survived.

Quinland was arrested by Irvine police in the City of Westminster on December 17, 2019. Irvine police, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, arrested Andrews and Miller in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on the same day. Andrews and Miller were extradited back to California on January 22.

All three defendants are being held without bail in the Orange County Jail. Quinland is scheduled to be arraigned on February 28.