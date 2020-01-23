Comments
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A whale-watching company’s drone captured a stunning sight off the coast of Newport Beach Wednesday – a pod of six gray whales swimming and breaching.
Newport Coastal Adventure’s video shows the six whales swimming in a group off the coast. At least two of the whales breached the water.
Gray whales are in the middle of their migration from Alaska to Baja California, the longest migration of any mammal on earth at 12,000 miles.
A mother whale and its baby were also spotted Wednesday, according to Newport Coast Adventure.
Whale watchers have until April to catch a glimpse of gray whales off California’s waters.