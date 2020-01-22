LOS ANGELES (CBS) – CBS News’ Gayle King will go one-on-one in a series of intimate interviews with today’s biggest hit-makers for THE GAYLE KING GRAMMY® SPECIAL to be broadcast Thursday, Jan. 23 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The one-hour special will feature King up close with GRAMMY nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas X leading up to Music’s Biggest Night®, THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from STAPLES CENTER in Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 26 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on CBS.

“I’m interested in what drives these artists. I want to know the person behind the image we see in public,” says King, co-host of CBS THIS MORNING. “They’ve each come from different backgrounds and different parts of the country, yet their music is relatable to everyone. They were all game for a candid conversation, and they came to play – which always leads to fun surprises.”

In King’s newsmaking interviews, the artists reveal sides of themselves not seen before. Viewers will see them making music, they’ll learn what goes on behind the scenes, and they’ll discover never-before-heard intimate details of their lives.

Rapper-singer Lizzo earned eight GRAMMY nominations this year, the most for any artist, including Record and Song Of The Year. Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, is one of the biggest stars in music, with such hits as “Juice,” “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.” She is also the Time magazine entertainer of the year.

Singer-songwriter Eilish, at 18, is the youngest performer ever to earn GRAMMY nominations in all top four categories, including Best New Artist, and Song, Record and Album Of The Year. Her song “Bad Guy” hit the #1 spot on the Billboard chart.

The Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, were once among the hottest pop groups in America. But in 2013 they split up. The brothers regrouped this year and for the first time grabbed the #1 spot on the Billboard 100 chart with their hit “Sucker.” They are now nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Lil Nas X, who was born Montero Lamar Hill, turned the country music world upside down with his country rap single “Old Town Road,” which went viral on the app TikTok, and then hit #1 on the Billboard chart. He’s earned six nominations, the most for any male artist in 2019, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Best New Artist.