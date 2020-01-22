HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) – A teen has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Highland Park earlier this month.
Los Angeles police reported Tuesday that 19-year-old Archi Chavez of Firestone was taken into custody on murder charges in the Jan. 6 shooting death of Joseph Lopez.
According to police, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 5700 block of Fayette Street. Officers arrived to find the boy dead at the scene.
Police said Lopez got into an altercation with the suspect at an apartment complex. Investigators said that as Lopez tried to run away, a suspect fired four gunshots, killing the teen.
Chavez was arrested Jan. 13. There’s no word on a motive in the killing or whether it was gang-related.
Lopez was a sophomore at Renaissance Arts Academy. He was survived by his mother, father and two younger siblings.
Anyone with information on the case should call LAPD detectives at 323-561-3321.