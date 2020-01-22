



– In a bizarre series of events late Tuesday night, a bicyclist was stabbed several times by a driver during a robbery attempt near an In-N-Out restaurant in Covina, with the suspect later calling police falsely claiming he was the victim, authorities say.

According to Covina police, the incident began at around 11:50 p.m., when officers were called to an In-N-Out drive thru in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue where they found an injured bicyclist with multiple stab wounds to his arms and torso.

The victim told police that a vehicle had pulled up next to him and the driver had stabbed him while trying to rob him. During the robbery, the victim said he was able to smash out the suspect’s rear window. The suspect was only able to flee with the victim’s hat.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

A few minutes later, police responded to the 400 block of East Alisal Street where they found a driver who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

That man, identified as Jacob Cannon, claimed he had been stabbed while in Azusa. However, officers noted that Cannon’s car matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle in the Covina robbery and also had a broken rear window, police said.

Investigators determined that Cannon had been wounded while attempting to rob the bicyclist, police said. Cannon was taken to a hospital for treatment and then booked into jail on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.