CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) — A new shelter animal adoption shop is set to open Friday inside the Westfield Century City mall.

L.A. Love & Leashes, the first adoption shop of its kind, has partnered with Los Angeles Animal Services to help dogs and cats living in L.A.’s six animal services centers find new homes.

“L.A. Love & Leashes was started so our shelter animals, those still living in the six L.A. city shelters would have an opportunity to be seen by more people in an environment that’s a little calmer, a little more welcoming for people who are interested in adopting, and also for the animals to have a chance to decompress out of the shelter and let their true personalities shine,” said L.A. Love & Leashes Board Member Lauren Kay.

The dogs, of all different breeds and ages, can be seen in the storefront as well as outside playing in a dog-friendly area of the mall.

“We figured being in a more high-traffic, high-profile location would mean more adoptions of shelter animals, which is our ultimate goal,” Kay said.

L.A. Love & Leashes has found homes for about 3,200 animals living in L.A. City shelters. They hope that the new storefront will help raise adoption numbers in the coming years.

“Collaborating with L.A. Love & Leashes in this amazing space provides us with a new opportunity to engage with animal-loving Angelenos to showcase our fantastic dogs and cats available for adoption,” said Brenda Barnette, LA Animal Services General Manager.

L.A. Love & Leashes officially opens Friday, February 24 at 11 a.m. Those looking to adopt can follow L.A. Love & Leashes on social media to see who is available for adoption from day-to-day.