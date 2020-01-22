Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A shooting in Long Beach left and man and woman critically injured Wednesday night.
According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers were in the area of Santa Fe and West 19th Street around 6:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots.
Upon their arrival, officers found a male and female victim on the 1600 block of 19th Street, both suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
Both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
LBPD officers learned the shooting suspect was believed to be barricaded inside a nearby home at the location.
Views from SKY9 showed a woman exit the home and was then placed in handcuffs. It was not immediately clear if she was the suspect.