



— Sharon Osbourne opened up on The Talk Tuesday about her husband and rock legend Ozzy Osbourne’s recent Parkinson’s disease diagnoses.

“I feel very good, I feel very strong,” Sharon said to her co-hosts. “People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband and I thank you.”

The couple shared his diagnosis for the first time with Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.

“Friend’s that we haven’t spoken to in year have come out and supported Ozzy and it makes me feel good,” she said.

In the interview, Ozzy mentioned he had suffered a “bad fall” last February that required him to have surgery on his neck. As a result, the former Black Sabbath singer suffered nerve damage and his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Sharon explained he was diagnosed with a mild form of the disease called “PRKN 2.” She said opening up an being transparent is “a huge weight off his shoulders.”

Following the fall at his Los Angeles home, Ozzy postponed his tour dates for the rest of the year.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” Osbourne said at the time. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.”

Ozzy most recently performed on stage in November during Post Malone’s show at The Forum. The icon surprised the crowd and joined Malone on their collaborative track “Take What You Want.”