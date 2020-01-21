CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A candlelight vigil is being planned Tuesday for a beloved Culver City teacher who has been missing for more than a week.
Brianna Kaye Capillo, 33, is a language arts teacher at Culver City’s Middle School. She was last seen at 1:17 a.m. on Jan. 12 at her home in the 50 block of Cayuse Lane in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities say she suffers from schizophrenia and has not been taking her medication.
She is described as 4-foot-9, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Parents who have learned of Capillo’s disappearance say they are holding a candlelight prayer for her at 7 p.m. Tuesday in front of Culver City Middle School.
Anyone with information about Capillo or her whereabouts can call the Los Angeles County sheriff’s missing persons unit at (323) 890-5500.