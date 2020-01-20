



– Three teen boys were killed and another three boys injured when a car crashed into a tree late Sunday night in the Temescal Valley, south of Corona, in what is believed to have been a hit-and-run collision. A man has been arrested.

Just before 10:30 p.m. a Toyota sedan carrying six teenage boys collided with another car and then slammed into a tree at Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol.

Riverside County Fire crews responded to find three of the six teens that were riding in the Toyota still trapped inside the car. They had to use the Jaws of Life to get them out.

One of the boys died at the scene and the other five were rushed to a hospital, where two more died, a CHP spokesperson said. The other three injured boys are expected to survive their injuries.

Their names were not released. It’s unclear if any of the teens were related.

Meanwhile, video showed CHP officers arresting a man believed to be the driver of the other car involved in the crash about a half-mile from the scene. A white Infiniti with major front-end damage was also towed away.

The suspect was not identified.

The exact circumstances of the crash are still unclear, CHP said.