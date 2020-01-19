HONOLULU (CBSLA) — At least two Hawaii police officers were killed in a shooting near the famed Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head in Honolulu.

One of the victims is confirmed by law enforcement to be a female officer who was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police are looking for the shooter, who remains at large, as firefighters try to get control of several homes on fire in the area around the shooting.

Social media reports indicate that people living near the scene remain in lockdown. Smoke could be seen for miles streaming into the air as police and fire crews swarmed the area.

The incident took place in a residential area, near tourist spots, but it’s not a place where most visitors would go.

Local media is reporting that the officers responded to reports of an assault. “Hawaii News Now” is reporting the suspect was in the process of being evicted and stabbed his landlord and then, when police arrived, they were shot.

As for what started the fire, there are reports the suspect had stockpiled ammunition in the home and flames spread from one house to another.

One witness told reporters he heard about 20 shots followed by several more.

Neighbors say they’ve seen trouble at the house before.