LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Missionary Baptist Church in Hyde Park is closing its doors after serving the community for decades.

The church, located on the corner of Crenshaw and Hyde Park Blvd. held its last service Sunday.

The Reverend S. Scuffie Shigg said the church had no choice but to sell the property, due to dwindling attendance in a changing neighborhood.

“We are not only able to maintain the property. Our congregation has dwindled… and rather than just become a property manager here — I’m about ministry — so we’re just moving on to bigger and better work,” he says.

The church is moving to Alabama where they will teach young men and women life skills.

But before they closed their doors, LAPD Chief Michael Moore wanted to thank them: “This congregation, we’re so proud of them because they are such a stakeholder in this community, of safety, of ownership, of a belief in their community… This church has always worked with the youth and the community to set standards and examples for youth.”

As Reverend Shigg led worship one last time he had nothing but praise for the community he’s done so much for — but will have t leave behind.

“It has been our pleasure to be about of this community and and i just thank and praise god he’s allowed us to the last 32 years

The church will officially have to shut down January 31. The property will be used to house low income families going forward.