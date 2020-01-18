Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men have been hospitalized with serious, but non life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon.
The victims, two African-American men in their 20’s, got into a verbal altercation with three other men, who were also African-American and in their 20’s. Multiple shots were fired and the suspects are still at large.
The shooting took place on the 1600 block of North La Brea Avenue. Police have cordoned off the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.