



— Thousands marched from Pershing Square to City Hall Saturday morning in a mass election year show of support for women’s rights.

“I think it brings awareness to the larger community,” said marcher Amelia McKinney.

The 4th annual Women’s March ended with a rally that featured speeches by local elected officials and Hollywood stars.

“We will not be silenced. We are stronger and louder than ever because we stand together in solidarity,” actor Roseanna Arquette said.

The first Women’s March took place the day after President Donald Trump was sworn into office on January 21, 2017. That march attracted one million protesters in Washington D.C. alone. Similar demonstrations were held in cities around the world, from New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles to Paris, Berlin, London, Prague, Sydney and beyond.

They wore pink hats to show outrage and solidarity then, and many believe little progress has been made.

“It hits a new low and then it bottoms out again,” said McKinney.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said the first Women’s March in 2017 was the largest march in the city’s history, and while this one wasn’t as well attended, the message is just as strong:

“It definitely shows a strong front on behalf of all women,” said marcher Maya Davies. “Voting will make more of a difference, but coming together like this is a start.”