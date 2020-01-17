



— A 19-year-old woman was arrested Thursday as one of the suspects involved in the brutal beating of a 7-Eleven clerk who was left in a coma from his injuries

Torrance Police Detectives arrested Jordyn Kolone of Harbor City on Jan. 16 2020, at approximately 3:55 p.m. as one of the suspects involved in the incident.

Kolone and two other men are suspected of attacking 51-year-old Syed Asif Ali after attempting to steal beer from a Torrance 7-Eleven location on Saturday around 1 a.m.

Video showed the suspects enter the store, make their way to the beer fridge, and take off running. Ali ran after them in attempts to stop the theft.

“They just grabbed a bottle of beer and broke it over his head and he was just knocked out and they continued to beat him and break bottles on him,” said Ali’s niece Wafa Naqvi.

“I just can’t understand why somebody would want to do that all over just a case of beer.”

Ali, the father of four young children, suffered a fractured face, a broken skull, a punctured lung, and was in a coma after being beaten by the suspects.

“Honestly it’s just so devastating seeing someone who is so brave, so hardworking, in that state, lying in a hospital bed with tubes sticking out of him,” said Naqvi.

According to Naqvi, her uncle was told by the store’s owner to take photos of anyone who tried to steal from the 7-Eleven, which is why she believes her uncle chased after the suspects.

Police believe that along with the man and woman seen in the security video, they are also looking for a third suspect they believe jumped in to beat Ali.

“They need to be put behind bars so they can never do this to somebody again,” Naqvi said. “He’s never going to be the same again even if he does survive.”

Naqvi said that as of Wednesday evening, Ali was still in a coma but some of the swelling had gone down.

Detectives were still searching Friday for two other suspects, both described as white or Hispanic men. One suspect was believed to be in his late twenties or early thirties, and the other was believed to be in his mid-thirties.