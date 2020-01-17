LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Friday to identify a man who shot another man during a night out at a bar near MacArthur Park.
A man was at the Silver Platter on Jan. 4 just before 1 a.m. when he started arguing with another man on the dance floor. Surveillance video released from the bar shows the two men arguing while their dance partners try to separate them.
The video shows the argument continued off the dance floor, where one of the men pulls a gun from his waistband and shoots the other man. The gunman immediately ran off after the shooting.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 35 to 40 years old, about 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black T-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the shooting can call Rampart area gang detectives at (213) 484-3660.