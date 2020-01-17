



— The bodies of a Garden Grove couple missing after visiting Tijuana were believed to have been found Friday and the couple’s son-in-law was arrested, according to Mexican authorities.

Jesus Guillen, 70, and Maria Lopez, 68, drove their pickup truck into Tijuana to collect rent from their tenants and were supposed to return Friday Jan. 10, police said.

When the couple didn’t return, their adult daughter became concerned and used a “Find My Phone” service to track down her parents. The app showed the couple was still at their property in Tijuana.

The couple’s daughter was in Tijuana helping with the search.

On Friday, Mexican authorities found two bodies buried in mud at the couple’s property. One of the bodies was identified as a male and are working to determine the sex of the second body.

During a Friday press conference, Mexican authorities said they arrested the couple’s son-in-law who they only identified as Santiago. He is believed to be married to Norma Rizo, the couple’s daughter, CBS 8 reported.

The cause of their death was being investigated by Mexican authorities.