



— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram Friday to share a touching message to his father, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, who died Wednesday at age 75

Johnson shared a video of his father in the wrestling ring, while he watched from the audience. “I love you,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way through this world.”

Rocky, a WWE Hall of Famer, was known as the first African-American World Tag Team Champion in WWE history as a member of The Soul Patrol along with Tony Atlas.

He retired in 1991 but continued a lifestyle in the ring while helping train his son, according to the WWE.

“I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand.”

Johnson went on to continue his father’s legacy, becoming one of the biggest stars in the history of sports-entertainment.

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. I’m in pain,” he wrote. “But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish.”

Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by his son.

“You lived a very full, very hard, barrier-breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high”, the actor wrote.