LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Baby Yoda has taken the world by storm and Disney wants to make sure that they are the only ones selling the merchandise of “The Mandalorian” character.
According to The Verge, Disney is hunting down unofficial Baby Yoda products on Etsy to have them removed from the website.
Ever since “The Mandalorian” premiered on Disney+ in November, the merchandise has been hard to find. Fans then relied on Etsy sellers who were making homemade Baby Yoda products.
Disney is now requiring that Etsy remove the listings for the bootleg merchandise that uses the terms “Star Wars,” “Mandalorian,” and “Yoda.”