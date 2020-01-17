Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Five people were injured after a public bus slammed into an SUV in Santa Ana Friday morning.
The collision which involved an Orange County Transit Authority bus occurred at around 8 a.m. in the area of St. Andrew Place and Standard Avenue, according to Santa Ana police.
Four passengers aboard the bus, along with the driver of the SUV, were taken to a hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.
The circumstances that led up to the crash were not confirmed.
The intersection was closed while authorities cleared the scene.