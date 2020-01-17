CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now


SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Five people were injured after a public bus slammed into an SUV in Santa Ana Friday morning.

Jan. 17, 2019. (Santa Ana Police Department)

The collision which involved an Orange County Transit Authority bus occurred at around 8 a.m. in the area of St. Andrew Place and Standard Avenue, according to Santa Ana police.

Jan. 17, 2019. (Santa Ana PD)

Four passengers aboard the bus, along with the driver of the SUV, were taken to a hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

The circumstances that led up to the crash were not confirmed.

The intersection was closed while authorities cleared the scene.

