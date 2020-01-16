NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A Balboa Island woman who went into labor had no choice but to deliver her child in the car.

Amy Di Sano was already in labor when she woke up Sunday. She and her husband Michael tried to get to the hospital but weren’t able to get very far.

“We got in the car, we didn’t even get a mile and a half down the road when I told Michael, ‘This baby is coming,'” Amy said. “So he pulled over, barely got the car in park and out popped the baby. I literally delivered my own baby.”

Her husband then pulled over and within a matter of minutes their six-pound, nine-ounce son Gino was born.

“The first baby took a little bit longer so I thought we still could make it,” said Michael. “I could feel the sides of the baby’s head so I knew it was coming, and it was coming now.”

First responders quickly showed up to help the new parents.

Gino was doing well despite his abrupt delivery.