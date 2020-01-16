Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The high-speed rail line project from Southern California to Las Vegas has hit a big roadblock.
A letter from the federal government put the project on hold Wednesday because the administration wants to make sure California’s plan is on track before giving final approval.
If approved, the goal is that the $300 million project would not only get people where they need to go, but also encourage economic growth along the track.
The tracks from Victorville to Las Vegas could now be operational in three years.
