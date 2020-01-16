SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – The city of Santa Clarita City Tuesday passed a temporary ban on new fast food drive-thrus because of issues with long lines which have created serious traffic problems.
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved an ordinance which puts a 45-day moratorium on new drive thrus.
Current city policy requires that drive-thrus be designed to accommodate a line of six cars, equivalent to about 200 feet in length. However, the ordinance alleges that drive thru lines have been significantly longer than that.
“When drive-through lines extend significantly on private property, the lines can create parking and circulation conflicts in the shopping centers where they are located,” the ordinance read. “Those lines can extend across sidewalks and into drive-way aprons, and even onto City streets, which can result in significant traffic hazards, including unexpected stopping of vehicles, blind spots, unsafe lane changes to avoid lines on City streets, and hazards to pedestrians attempting to cross driveway aprons and streets impacted by lines of cars.”
The city council will meet again in 45 days to decide whether to extend the ban for a full year.