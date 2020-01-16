LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A now-former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy who allegedly faked a shooting at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station last August has been arrested and charged.
On Aug. 21 of last year, Deputy Angel Reinosa reported that he was shot by a sniper while in the parking lot of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
In response to the report, the sheriff’s department launched a massive manhunt in the area for the suspected shooter. Days later, investigators said Reinosa fabricated the entire incident — the sniper, the shooting and his alleged injury.
Reinosa was subsequently fired from his position at the department, and a criminal investigation into the incident was launched. The case was handed over to the District Attorney’s Office.
On Thursday, the District Attorney filed three counts — a misdemeanor charge for filing a false police report and two felony charges for insurance fraud — against the former deputy and issued a warrant for his arrest.
According to the sheriff’s department, the insurance fraud charges were in connection with a Workman’s Compensation claim.
Reinosa was arrested Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop in Sylmar. He was booked in jail on $40,000 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.