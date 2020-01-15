Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.
Johnson was known as the first African-American World Tag Team Champion in WWE history as a member of The Soul Patrol along with Tony Atlas.
He retired in 1991 but continued a lifestyle in the ring while helping train his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, according to the WWE.
The Rock went on to continue his father’s legacy becoming one of the biggest stars in the history of sports-entertainment.
Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by his son.