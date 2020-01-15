Comments
EL MONTE (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man on a street in El Monte Wednesday morning.
The victim was discovered dead in the 4400 block of Baldwin Avenue at around 7:14 a.m., according to El Monte police.
His name was not released.
There was no word on whether investigators had identified suspects or a motive.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives were called in to lead the investigation.