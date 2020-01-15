CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
EL MONTE (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man on a street in El Monte Wednesday morning.

Jan. 15, 2019. (CBS2)

The victim was discovered dead in the 4400 block of Baldwin Avenue at around 7:14 a.m., according to El Monte police.

His name was not released.

There was no word on whether investigators had identified suspects or a motive.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives were called in to lead the investigation.

