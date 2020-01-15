SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested in the murder of his 45-year-old wife at a home in San Juan Capistrano late Tuesday night.
At about 10 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several 911 calls about a domestic disturbance at a home in the 26000 block of Cedar Grove Court to find a woman with multiple stab wounds.
She died in the home, the sheriff’s department reports. Her name was not released.
A 50-year-old man believed to be her husband was arrested at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was set to be being booked into the O.C. Jail.
Police did not immediately provide a possible motive for the stabbing death. It’s unclear if anyone else was inside the home at the time of the attack.
Anyone with information on the case should contact sheriff’s homicide investigators at 714-647-7000 or 1-855-TIP-OCCS.