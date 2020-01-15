Comments
GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to track down a Garden Grove couple who went missing in Tijuana.
Police say Jesus Guillen, 70, and Maria Lopez, 68, drove their pickup truck into Tijuana to collect rent from their tenants and were supposed to return Friday.
When the couple didn’t return, their adult daughter became concerned and used “Find My Phone” to track down her parents. The app showed the couple was still at their Tijuana property, but a relative there told the daughter they weren’t there – then the phone went dead.
Garden Grove police say they have notified the state department, FBI and Mexican authorities of the situation. The couple’s daughter is in Tijuana helping with the search.
Anyone with information about the couple or who may have seen them can call the Detective Desbiens at (714) 741-5810.