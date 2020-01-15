Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fire ripped through a pizzeria on the ground floor of a three-story building in Koreatown early Wednesday.
The fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. at 3275 W. Wilshire Blvd. One person and a dog were being evaluated for respiratory problems.
No other injuries were reported.
Nearly 80 firefighters got a handle on the flames within 24 minutes, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Wilshire between Vermont Avenue and Berendo Street was shut down for the firefight and cleanup.