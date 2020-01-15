Comments
LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a man who set fire to the leasing office of a Lake Forest apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
The suspect set fire to a leasing office in the 20700 block of El Toro Road, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) reported Wednesday, located just 50 feet from several apartments.
He was caught on security video pouring an accelerant on the exterior of the building and then setting fire to it.
The building sustained $100,000 in damage before crews extinguished the flames, OCFA said. Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to the nearby apartment buildings. There was no report of any injuries.
The suspect was described as white, between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall, weighing 150 to 180 pounds. Investigators believe he is familiar with the area.
A news conference was scheduled for noon Wednesday.