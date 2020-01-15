Comments
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A 4-year-old child was reportedly shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening.
Firefighters responded to reports of a shooting on the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
According to Los Angeles City Fire, a small child was being taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
Paramedics implemented what is called a “scoop and run” after analyzing how dire the situation seemed.
LAPD called for escorts in efforts to streamline the ambulances’ route to the hospital. Views from SKY9 showed an ambulance being escorted.
The condition of the child was not immediately known.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.