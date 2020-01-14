Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman died Tuesday at a South Los Angeles police station after being taken into custody.
The woman, who was about 50 years of age, was in custody at the 77th Street Community Police Station sometime before 6:30 a.m. when she began complaining of chest pain, an LAPD spokesperson told CBS2.
L.A. Fire Department paramedics were called out and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said. Her name and the time and reason for her arrest were not immediately disclosed.
The L.A. County Office of the Inspector General has been brought in to investigate.