LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Criminal charges have been filed against a retired Los Angeles Police Department officer whose ex-girlfriend alleged in a civil lawsuit that he sent nude photos of her to their coworkers.
That retired officer, Danny Reedy, is now facing nine charges in connection with that relationship including extortion, assault, violating a restraining order and possession of a firearm by a person under a temporary restraining order.
Reedy has previously admitted to having had a relationship with Det. Ysabel Villegas that began back in 2013.
According to a lawsuit against Reedy and the LAPD filed by Det. Ysabel Villegas, that romantic relationship became physically abusive. When she ended the relationship, she alleged that Reedy threatened to share nude photos of her with her coworkers.
Villegas claimed that when photos began to circulate, the department did nothing to stop it.
Lisa Bloom, the attorney representing Villegas in the civil suit, said they had reached a settlement with the city that she called a “significant victory.”
“She brought this case to stand up for her rights and the rights of all women,” Bloom said. “Ms. Villegas stood up to a bully and to her employer, which failed to protect her. We have been proud to represent her in this fight.”
It was not immediately clear when Reed would appear in court for his criminal arraignment.