PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Pacoima Sunday night following a fight.
Anthony Lopez II of Mission Hills was shot just after 10 p.m. while in his car at the intersection of Bromont Street and Fielding Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.
Police told CBS2 the victim was shot following an altercation with several suspects, who fled on foot following the shooting.
He then drove himself to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Vaughn Street, where a passerby called 911. Lopez was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Detectives do not yet have a motive and not have identified any suspects in the killing.